Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $52,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

