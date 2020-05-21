Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,933,315 in the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

