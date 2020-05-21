Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 886 Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

