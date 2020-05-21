Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,186 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,650,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,322,000 after buying an additional 428,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $1,292,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

