Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 900 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

