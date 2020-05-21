Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13,784.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Square by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

