Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.20 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

