Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 10.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 239,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Tech Data in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tech Data by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tech Data by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.