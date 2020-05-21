Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE opened at $231.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average is $242.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

