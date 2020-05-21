Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 842 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

WAL stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

