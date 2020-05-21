HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Underperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Shares of HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.