Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 723,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. TheStreet lowered Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.28. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

