Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D Sells 175,000 Shares

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48.

HAIN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after purchasing an additional 144,761 shares during the period.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

