Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) vs. Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.58%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 5.34 $42.99 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.24 billion 1.36 $95.17 million $2.82 11.58

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 19.62% 11.19% 6.22%

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Hailiang Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

