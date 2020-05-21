GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.08.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 1.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.