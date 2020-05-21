Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider David Deitz Acquires 2,570,000 Shares

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) insider David Deitz bought 2,570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$179,900.00 ($127,588.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. Gullewa Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.07 ($0.05).

Get Gullewa alerts:

Gullewa Company Profile

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold deposits in Western Australia; and base metals in New South Wales. It also holds royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.