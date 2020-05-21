Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.60. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

