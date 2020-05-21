Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €29.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.95 ($25.52).

GYC opened at €19.42 ($22.58) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.82.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

