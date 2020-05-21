Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.95 ($25.52).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €19.42 ($22.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.36 and its 200-day moving average is €20.82. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.