Goldman Sachs Group Trims Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Target Price to GBX 4,080

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,530 ($59.59) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,023.33 ($52.92).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,504 ($46.09) on Monday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,443.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,336.62.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

