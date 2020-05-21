Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $203.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.15.

GS stock opened at $181.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.59. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

