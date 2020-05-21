Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $15.05 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

