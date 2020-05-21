Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €165.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €204.47 ($237.75).

Allianz stock opened at €156.76 ($182.28) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €158.82 and a 200-day moving average of €196.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

