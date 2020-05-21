GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 30,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get GlobalSCAPE alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $9.14 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.