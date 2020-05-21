GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 612,320.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

