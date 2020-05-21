GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

