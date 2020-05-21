GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.48

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 60978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.