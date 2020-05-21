George Hu Sells 7,693 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $1,453,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWLO opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.