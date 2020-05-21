Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 342.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $14,178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

