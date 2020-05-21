Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

