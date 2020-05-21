GAN (NYSE:GAN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GAN opened at $14.09 on Monday. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

