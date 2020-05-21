Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.13

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 610878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Galane Gold Company Profile (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

