Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.66

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 444242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter.

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

