Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,747 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.