Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €59.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.19 ($60.68).

FRA FRE opened at €44.61 ($51.87) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.09. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

