Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after buying an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after buying an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

FOX stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

