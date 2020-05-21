Fourth Sail Capital, LP Purchases 1,155,800 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP acquired 1,155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,977,107.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,584,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,918,364.29.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

