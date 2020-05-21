Fourth Sail Capital, LP Purchases 1,155,800 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP acquired 1,155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,977,107.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,584,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,918,364.29.
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
