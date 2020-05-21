Forescout Technologies’ (FSCT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSCT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $19.84 on Monday. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,623 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

