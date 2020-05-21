Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 951,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

