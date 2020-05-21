Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.30 target price (down previously from $1.40) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

