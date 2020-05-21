First Trust Advisors LP Sells 74,356 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

