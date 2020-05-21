First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,077 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Roku worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,872 shares of company stock worth $19,248,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $117.04 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.