First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,846 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.