First Trust Advisors LP Sells 366,140 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 978,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

