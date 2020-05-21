First Trust Advisors LP Sells 308,033 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQC opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 129.65, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

