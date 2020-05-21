First Trust Advisors LP Sells 111,629 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $22,192,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nucor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

