First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,828 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $365.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

