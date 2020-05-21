First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2,251.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Cognex worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.