First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 991,603 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

