First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 513.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Nuance Communications worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $9,344,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 40,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nuance Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,077 shares of company stock worth $2,968,427. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

